Tokyo 2020 Olympics, that could be Albert Pujols’ last dance

Can you imagine seeing first base Albert pujols in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics? To get to that image, there are still many filters to overcome and the first is real: the player is eligible as he does not belong to any active roster of the different MLB currencies.

After being released by the Los Angeles Angels, less than a week ago, the Dominican slugger seeks to decide what is his best destination to put an end to his sports career that will end, if nothing strange happens, in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame .

According to information from reporter Jon Morosi, the Dominican Baseball Federation (FEDOBE) is interested in Pujols being part of the Dominican Republic team that will play the Baseball Pre-Olympic from May 31 to June 5 in Florida.

The journalist emphasized that Pujols is eligible because he is not on an active roster of 40 in the majors.

Source: The Dominican Republic is interested in having Albert Pujols play for the national team at the upcoming @ Tokyo2020 Olympic baseball qualifier in Florida. Pujols would be eligible now that he’s no longer on an @MLB 40-man roster. @MLBNetwork @NBCOlympicTalk @WBSC – Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) May 11, 2021

The Dominican Republic is in Group A along with Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and the United States. Only two places will be distributed to attend the great sporting event that will be held in Tokyo in just over two months. Pujols represented his country in the 2006 World Baseball Classic and then gave up participating in the following.

At 41 years of age, the slugger is reflecting on what he will decide before hanging up the spikes.