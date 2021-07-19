Tokyo 2020 Olympics I Ricky: “We have to get a lot of positives out of this tour”

The point guard Ricky Rubio, who once again shone in a special way at the head of the Spanish basketball team, which this morning lost 83-76 against the United States in the last game of preparation for Tokyo 2020, said that despite “very positive” things could be obtained from the defeat. “We must not forget that we have had a different preparation throughout the year due to the covid-19 pandemic, and how things happen in an unusual way, but I think that we have to get a lot of positive from the tour and the preparation “, declared Rubio at the end of the game in which he was the leading scorer of the Spanish team with 23 points, which also left him as the best of the game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard, who won the individual duel against point guard Damian Lillard, of the Portland Trail Blazers, acknowledged that they had played a very good first half, but the slow pace in the second, perhaps thinking that they had already shown his good game and it was time to reserve himself so as not to have any type of injuries. “That was what could go through our mind at first, but then you’re in the game and you also want to win and there are no excuses,” explained Rubio. “In addition they have raised the bar and we have gone a little by other ways that did not touch and, well, in the end we lost the party. added.

However, the El Masnou player recalled that the important thing is to get to the real competition in Japan and win the games that really count. “It is true that we would like to win everything, but the defeat does not prevent us from having good feelings. You can also win everything during the preparation then you get to the first competitive match and if you lose it is frustrating,” he said.

Rubio reiterated that his role within the national team has nothing to do with what he does when he is in the NBA competition, and he showed it during the 2019 World Cup by feeling very comfortable with the scheme used by Italian coach Sergio Scariolo. “The truth is that with the World Cup two years ago I felt very comfortable with Scariolo’s system, I think that the weight is growing as the generation of 80 is running out a bit and, in that sense, we must learn from them , but at the same time, also know what my moment is and take a step forward, “said Rubio.

