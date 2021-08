Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, high jump | They propose to share gold and the decision becomes history

Qatari Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italian Gianmarco Tamberi decided to share the gold in the high jump final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Both made three voids with the last height and the judge gave two options. Leave it there and both become Olympic champions or lower the bar and get on with the competition. What happened is already the history of the Games.

