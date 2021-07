Handball

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, handball (F) | VIDEO Hungary-Spain: No options against the Hungarian power (29-25)

The Spanish women’s handball team lost the opportunity to seal their ticket for the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games and qualification will be played against Russia on the last day, after falling 29-25 against Hungary on Saturday. The defeat punished the lack of success in the launch of the Spanish team, which suffered from the beginning of the game.

00:01:29, an hour ago