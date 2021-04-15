Tokyo 2020 Olympics could be canceled, according to Japanese government official



They would take place just one year later than scheduled.

Photo: Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP / Getty Images

The general secretary of the ruling party of Japan, Toshiro Nikai, has stated that the cancellation of the Olympic Games scheduled for this summer in Tokyo is “one of the options” in case the situation of the pandemic in your country continues to worsen, according to local media today.

Nikai, general secretary of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), stressed that the Games are “a great opportunity for Japan” and he trusted that they will have “the support of the public”, although he pointed out that in order for them to be successful “there are many issues to be resolved”, in an interview with the Japanese network TBS whose content has been advanced by local media

The event is scheduled to start on July 23However, when faced with questions about the possibility of canceling the Olympic Games due to the pandemic, Nikai responded: “it would be inevitable to make the decision according to the situation that arises.”

“If the time comes when no more can be done (in terms of measures to contain the virus), they must be rescindedly canceled.. If the pandemic spreads due to the Games, what will the Games have been for? ” Nikai argued.

This argument clashes with the speech of the Japanese government and with that of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, who assure that the games will be held regardless of the evolution of the pandemic at that time.

It should be noted that Nikai’s speech arrives just when the number of daily infections in Japan exceeds 4,000 for the first time since the end of January. What has raised the alarm of the experts, who are already cataloging it as the fourth wave of infection.

In this sense, many cities in the Asian country have again increased measures to stop the spread of the virus and infections. The measures adopted include cutting the opening hours of bars and restaurants and limiting access to events with crowds of people and Tokyo is one of the cities that adopted such measures.