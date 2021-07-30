Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: What you cannot miss about the Games on the 8th (Saturday, July 31)

WHAT YOU CAN NOT MISS ON DAY 8 OF THE GAMES

This Saturday is marked because tennis will try to specify its medal options in these Olympic Games. Pablo Carreño will rush his medal options, the bronze after falling in the semifinals, but will face the intractable Novak Djokovic. The Serbian fell to Zverev and seems the most difficult opponent for Carreño, but the Spaniard has in his favor that Nole will play another match (3rd and 4th place in mixed doubles) hours before taking on Pablo.

In team sports, the quarter-final football match stands out, which will measure the Spain coached by Luis de la Fuente with Ivory Coast (at 10:00). But it is not the only team sport that will have competition because at 12:30 the Warriors handball players are measured against Hungary and in women’s field hockey the team will face Japan at 03:00. In addition, in water polo, the boys measure to Australia (04:30)

Another competition that will attract attention is the Olympic shooting where Alberto Fernández and Fátima Gálvez They will try to enter the mixed team final. There will also be mixed participation in the relay triathlon, starting at 00:30. In athletics, it is the turn to Teresa Errandonea (Women’s 100m Hurdles – Series) at 04:09, the great Eusebio Cáceres with the Men’s Long Jump qualification at 12:30, we’ll see to Natalia Romero run the semi-final of 800 at 2:00 p.m.

Added to that is the candle, which has several medal options still with Echegoyen-Barceló on 49er FX Female, Botín-López in 49er Male, Joan Cardona in Male Finn, Pacheco-Trittel in Nacra 17 mixed the medal race of Angel Granda in RS: X Male. Paint the Spanish navy well in the water. The day is completed with the participation of Gabriel Escobar in boxing in less than 52 kilos against Daniel Asenov (10:30), the two beach volleyball couples Lili / Elsa (10:00 hours) and Herrera / Gaviria (14:00) in the repechage, and participation in golf Adri Arnaus and Jorge Campillo.

