Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: What you cannot miss about the Games on the 6th (Thursday, July 29)

WHAT YOU CANNOT MISS ON DAY 6 OF THE GAMES

2020 TOKYO CALENDAR AND SCHEDULES

The day of this Thursday, July 29, will leave us strong emotions in basketball. The female team will try to make good his triumph in the debut against the powerful Serbia, in a game to be played at 10:20, Spanish time. A little later, at 14:00 the Sergio Scariolo’s boys se they will measure a needy Argentina in what will be the reissue of the final of the last World Cup.

The women’s handball team he wants a push towards the crosses after his loss to Sweden and his win against France. To do this, they will seek victory against Brazil at 4:00. The men’s water polo team will try to maintain its full of victories against Kazakhstan, bottom of your group at 04:30.

The men’s golf starts with the outstanding low of the Spanish Jon Rahm. However, there will be Spanish representation with Adri arnaus and Jorge Campillo. The test starts at 00:30, although the Spanish will do it at 00:41, Arnaus, already at 04:09, Campillo.

After beating New Zealand, the hockey girls they want to slam their first two losses with a win that paves the way to the crosses. Your rival will be China at 11:30.

Tennis will continue to be another of the highlights on this new day of competition in Tokyo, although the Spanish presence has been reduced to Pablo Carreño in the male box. The Asturian will fight for a place in the semifinals against the Russian Daniil Medvedev, at 10:00.

Intense day for the Spanish in the pool. Nico Garcia will swim the semifinals of the 200 back about the 04:00, and about an hour later, Jessica Vall the semifinals of the 200 breaststroke. After this test, around 05:15 am, Hugo Gonzalez will look for the final in the 200 styles. In the afternoon shift, Mireia Belmonte Y Jimena Vall will contest the series of 800 free meters starting the evening shift at 12:00 hours Y Africa Zamorano the semifinals of the 200 back about 1:00 p.m.

At 07:00 in the morning, Nuria Villarrubla will try to sneak into the end of the C1 in slalom canoeing. If successful, the fight for the medals would be at 08:55. In rowing joys could come from the hand of the male and female pairs of two without helmsman. To 01:30 they dispute their end Javier García Ordóñez and Jaime Canalejo Yet the 01:40 Aina Cid and Virginia Díaz. The Spanish representation in this sport is completed with the consolation final of Manel Balastegui and Caetano Horta to 01:50.

In shooting, Fatima Galvez, at 2:00 Y Alberto Fernandez, at 2:50, will play their respective second qualifying days in olympic pit, with the possibility of contesting the final and opting for a medal, especially Fernández. In archery, Daniel Castro celebrates his confrontation of 1/32 final before the representative of Chinese Taipei, Chun-Heng Wei at 06:24.

Participation in the regatta field will start as usual at 5:05 in the morning, with Patrica Cantero Y Silvia Mas in the 470,Joel rodriguez in the laser, Tara Pacheco Y Florian Tittel in the Nacra 17 Y Diego Botin and Iago Lopez in the 49er. At 05:15 begins Cristina Pujol in radial laser. At 06:05, turn to Blanca Manchón in RS: X and to the 07:35, Joan Cardona in the finn. At 08:05, Jordi Xammar Y Nicolas Rodriguez compete in the 470. The last to start, at 08:20, Angel Granda in RS: X.

