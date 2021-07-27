Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: What you cannot miss about the Games on day 4 (Wednesday, July 28)

WHAT YOU CANNOT MISS ON DAY 5 OF THE GAMES

Luis de la Fuente’s team will play in the third and last match of the group stage qualifying with Albiceleste and will need at least a draw to access the long-awaited quarter-finals. The match will be played at 1:00 p.m., Spanish time.

Tennis will continue to be another highlight on this new day of competition in Tokyo. In singles, one of the highlights will be the one that faces the number 1 in the world, Novak Djokovic, already Alexander Davidovich (08:00). The other Spanish representative, Pablo Carreño, will seek the quarterfinals against the German Dominik Koepfer (04:00). In the female box, Paula Badosa Y Garbiñe Muguruza they are looking for a place in the semifinals. Badosa will face the Czech Marketa Vondrousova (06:00) and Muguruza to the kazaja Elena Rybakina (08:00). In addition, the Spanish mixed doubles pair formed by Paula Badosa Y Pablo Carreño will premiere before the poles Swiatek and Kubot (09:30).

The day in team sports will also feature the match of men’s handball against Brazil (12:30 pm), the duel of women’s water polo against the Netherlands and the ‘end’ of the field hockey against Japan, in which ours are forced to win if they do not want to say goodbye to the Olympic tournament. In addition, the girls’ team will play against New Zealand also forced to win after two defeats (4:45 AM ET).

The rowing will recover this Wednesday the day that was postponed on Tuesday by the typhoon and will have a large Spanish representation in search of glory. Manel Balastegui and Caetano Xose Horta They will compete in the semifinal of the double scull and Jaime Canalejo and Javier García that of the two without a helmsman. On the feminine side, Aina Cid and Virginia Díaz They will do the same in the aforementioned two without a helmsman.

In judo they will make their expected appearance María Bernabéu and Niko Shera, in cycling the male and female time trial will be held, where they competed Ion Izagirre and Mavi García respectively.

Swimming will once again be another of the highlights with the dispute of up to five finals starting at 3:30 (peninsular time) in which unfortunately there will be no Spanish presence. Another of the expected events on July 28 will be the second United States basketball game, in which they will face Iran at 6:40 am. The Americans have to wash their image after falling in the debut against France.

