Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: What you cannot miss about the Games on day 4 (Tuesday, July 27)

Maialen Chourraut It is undoubtedly the clearest medal option for Spanish sport with its participation in the women’s K-1. The Donostiarra, qualified for semifinals, will seek to access the final round starting at 7:00 (peninsular time). If he succeeds, he will play the long-awaited Olympic final on the same day. Another of the Spanish athletes who has a metal option is Hugo Gonzalez, classified for the final of the 100 m backstroke. What’s more, Rocio del Alba Martínez he will seek glory in the Cross-Country mountain biking event.

One of the most attractive events of the day is the women’s triathlon, which will start at 11:30 p.m. still on Monday, July 26 and in which Miriam Casillas and Anna Godoy They are listed as the national representation. Pablo Abian will debut against Estonian Must in badminton and Christiana cabana in Judo at -63 kilos, while the Spanish female beach volleyball couple, formed by Liliana and Elsa They will play their second match in the Japanese arena against Americans April and Alix. Rowing will be another of the most attractive scenarios, with up to three Spanish couples: Manel Balastegui and Caetano Xose Horta, Jaime Canalejo and Javier García and Aina Cid and Virginia Díaz. Ours will seek to get into a dream final. For its part, sailing will have 7 national participants: Joel Rodríguez, Cristina Pujol, Joan Cardona, Diego Botín, Iago López, Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barceló

Team sports and tennis will take their course

From early in the morning you will have to be glued to the television to follow the evolution of the men’s field hockey team, which is measured from 3:00 to India. Meanwhile, the water polo boys they will face off with Montenegro from 4:30. And to that are added the ‘Warriors’, to be measured to France from 2.30pm.

Tennis is at the moment one of the sports that is giving more joy, with the classification of Muguruza, Sorribes and Davidovich for the third round of the individual. This Tuesday it will be the turn for our individual female representatives: Garbiñe Muguruza, against the Belgian Alison van Uytvanck at 4:00, Sara sorribes, before the representative of the Russian Federation Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at 4:00 and Paula Badosa, against Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska around 6:00.

The two female pairs of the doubles that make up will also participate Badosa and Sorribes in front of the Czechs Krejcikova and Siniakova around 8:00 and Muguruza and Carla Suárez, who will play against the Swiss Bencic and Golubic at approximately 10:00.

