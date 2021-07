Water polo

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, water polo | Video summary, result and goals of the Montenegro-Spain

The Spanish water polo team continues with a firm step in the men’s tournament by defeating Montenegro 6-8. The team of David Martín dominated the game from the first quarter, always maintaining the advantage after going ahead through Granados, who signed a double and was one of the most prominent along with Sanahuja and Mallarach.

00:01:27, 24 minutes ago