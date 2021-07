Water polo

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, water polo I Australia-Spain: New win to secure first place (5-16)

The Spanish men’s water polo team confirmed their status as leader of group B with one more win, 5-16 against Australia. David Martín’s team added its fourth victory in four games, this time with final sets of 2-4, 1-4, 2-5 and 0-3. In the absence of Croatia-Sebia on the same day, Spain leads the group with 8 points, by 4 for Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia.

00:01:29, 12 minutes ago