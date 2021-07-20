Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games | Usain Bolt criticizes the new shoes: “Now they have an advantage, it’s ridiculous”

Technology advances by leaps and bounds in all sports, which improves the performance of athletes. Something that also does not avoid athletics, which increasingly has better footwear to facilitate those in charge of carrying them. Something that does not sit well with characters already retired, as is the case of Usain Bolt, world record for 100 and 200 meter sprints.

The Jamaican has been very critical of the new shoes with special carbon fiber and spikes incorporated to develop greater speed in races: “When they told me about this, I could not believe it, this is what we had done, you know what i mean, that really we are adjusting the peaks to a level where it is now giving athletes an advantage to run even faster. “

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Athletics | Adel Mechaal’s hard training before leaving for Tokyo

AN HOUR AGO

Tokyo 2020 | ‘Head to Head’ analyzes the figure of Usain Bolt

Bolt believes that it does not make sense that now it is allowed when before it has not been given the go-ahead: “It’s strange and unfair to a lot of athletes because I know in the past they (the shoe companies) really tried and the governing body said ‘No you can’t change the spikes’ so what they’re really doing now is ridiculous”.

The Central American goes further and is convinced that with this footwear “It would have dropped from 9.50”. Currently, the record for the 100-meter dash distance stands at 9.58 “, achieved by Bolt at the 2009 Berlin World Cups.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Athletics: Katir defends her last name against Viciosa, who clarifies her controversial words

07/18/2021 AT 10:56

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Athletics | An unfortunate injury leaves Irene Sánchez-Escribano without Games

07/14/2021 AT 12:56