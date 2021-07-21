Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games | The greatest Olympic coverage, on Eurosport through Movistar +

The most anticipated Olympic Games are coming to Eurosport and Movistar + offers (available to Movistar + customers through the Sports option) unprecedented television coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic competition through Eurosport channels from July 23 to 8 of August.

In addition to the complete Olympic programming on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2, which includes the main sports events as iconic as athletics or water sports and the new sports that are incorporated into the medal table, Movistar + will offer 7 new thematic channels with extensive coverage in direct, delayed and repetitions of emblematic sports of the Olympic Games from July 21.

Continuous coverage, without ad breaks, allowing viewers to choose from 7 channels dedicated to different disciplines and create a personalized Olympic experience:

Eurosport 3: Racquet sports (tennis, table tennis, badminton) and golfEurosport 4: Artistic sports (rhythmic and artistic gymnastics, synchronized swimming, trampoline jumping)Eurosport 5: Soccer and team sports (hockey, rugby and baseball)Eurosport 6: BasketballEurosport 7: Contact sports (judo, taekwondo, wrestling, boxing and karate)Eurosport 8: HandballEurosport 9: Volleyball

In addition, Movistar + customers will be able to enjoy the main events of Tokyo 2020 in UHD thanks to Eurosport 4K, a dedicated Ultra High Definition channel to complete a completely immersive Olympic experience. 200 hours of content in the highest image and sound quality, including the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, the tennis, cycling, swimming events and the finals of the best Olympic events.

A UNIQUE TELEVISION COVERAGE FOR THE MOST EXPECTED GAMES EVER

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be unique in every way. It will be an event that will break the record in terms of number of competitions: 46 sports will be represented in a total of 339 events. In addition, 5 new sports will be part of the Olympic program in this edition: karate, sport climbing, surfing, skateboarding and baseball. The opening ceremony will take place on July 23, but the first soccer and softball games will be played two days before.

To convey all the action, Eurosport has a stellar team that will be made up of recognized names in Spanish sports such as Álex Corretja, Alberto Contador, José Javier Hombrados, Chus Rosa, Ángel ‘el bird’ Rodríguez, Anabel Medina, Chema Martínez, Macarena Aguilar , Alejandra Quereda, Javier Hernánz, Rafa Pascual, María Peláez, Sandra Riquelme, Siro López, Miguel Martín Talavera and many more. All of them will convey everything that happens in Tokyo so that Spanish fans do not miss anything from the first 100% digital Olympic Games in history where technological innovation will play a major role. In fact, this stellar team of experts will be joined for the first time by the maximum reference in the world of streaming and eSports, Ibai Llanos, who signs for Eurosport to comment on the matches, carry out his particular analysis and comment on all the news of the competition of basketball during Tokyo 2020.

In addition, Eurosport reinforces its ambitious commitment to technology at the service of sport to bring fans closer to their heroes. That is why ‘The Cube’ returns, the augmented virtual reality television studio that creates a fully interactive environment that allows the analysis from a normal screen to be transformed into an immersive experience. ‘The Cube’ was first used at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics before being optimized for coverage of recent tennis Grand Slams. ‘The Cube’ returns to Eurosport with an improved and expanded version to offer innovative and differential coverage of Tokyo 2020.

