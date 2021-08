Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Tamberí was very excited and showed his plaster ‘amulet’

Almost crying, Gianmarco Tamberi exclusively for our microphones tells all the emotions after the incredible gold won in the high jump at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020. He also showed us his cast, which he wears as an amulet and has accompanied him until the dream ending. These have been the statements for the Eurosport Italia colleagues.

00:01:36, 26 minutes ago