Water polo

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Road to Olympus: Water polo, source of joys in Spanish sport

Enjoy the seventh and last installment of ‘Camino al Olimpo’ prior to the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This week we focus on water polo, a sport that has always given the stature and generated great joys for the Spanish fans in the Olympic events, led by Miki Oca, Laura Ester, Jennifer Pareja and Paula Leitón, past, present and future of this tough discipline.

00:43:22, Yesterday At 21:31