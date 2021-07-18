TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES LIVE LIVE ONLINE COVERAGE TOKYO GAMES IN 2021. RESULTS, MEDALS, COMPETITIONS, ATHLETICS, SWIMMING, SPAIN,

CHINA PLANTS TO COMPLETE THE “BEIJING 2022” FACILITIES IN OCTOBER

Construction work on the 2022 Winter Olympics facilities will be completed in October, China’s Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

The last of the projects to be completed will be the renovation of the Pekingese National Stadium, known as “El Nido del Pájaro” because of its shape, which will thus become the only venue in history to host the opening and closing ceremonies of the JJ. OO. of Winter and Summer after having done it in those of Beijing 2008.