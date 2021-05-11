Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Japan’s Nishikori Says Safety Must Take Precedence Over Games

After Naomi Osaka questioned the holding of the games, another of the Japanese stars, Kei Nishikori, has stated that safety must prevail over the Olympic Games.

The player, who disputes these days the Masters 1000 in Rome, assured that “in the last instance, he would be reluctant to participate if there was even a case of infection.” The Japanese, What happened to COVID last summer, He stressed that “if you only think about athletes, I think you can carry out the Games if you can make a good bubble,” he said, but added that there are also risks. “What if there are 100 cases in the area where the athletes are staying … or thousands?”

It should be remembered that a large percentage of the Japanese population is in favor of a new cancellation of the Olympic event this summer, a competition that was already delayed last year due to the pandemic.