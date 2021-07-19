Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games I The highest paid athletes to participate in the Games

Forbes magazine has published the list of the highest paid athletes who will participate in the Tokyo Olympics between July 23 and August 8. This ranking includes cash prizes, salaries and bonuses, to which it also adds non-sports sponsorships, image rights and license agreements.

1st – Kevin Durant (basketball): € 63.6 million

2nd – Naomi Osaka (tennis): € 50.8 million

3rd – Damian Lillard (basketball): € 34.4 million

4th – Novak Djokovic (tennis): € 29.2 million

5th – Rory McIlroy (golf): € 27.1 million

6th – Devin Booker (basketball): € 25.8 million

7th – Kei Nishikori (tennis): € 25.8 million

8th – Khris Middleton (basketball): € 22.9 million

9th – Jrue Holiday (basketball): € 19.5 million

