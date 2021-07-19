Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games I The highest paid athletes to participate in the Games

Forbes magazine has published the list of the highest paid athletes who will participate in the Tokyo Olympics between July 23 and August 8. This ranking includes cash prizes, salaries and bonuses, to which it also adds non-sports sponsorships, image rights and license agreements.
1st – Kevin Durant (basketball): € 63.6 million
2nd – Naomi Osaka (tennis): € 50.8 million
3rd – Damian Lillard (basketball): € 34.4 million
4th – Novak Djokovic (tennis): € 29.2 million
5th – Rory McIlroy (golf): € 27.1 million
6th – Devin Booker (basketball): € 25.8 million
7th – Kei Nishikori (tennis): € 25.8 million
8th – Khris Middleton (basketball): € 22.9 million
9th – Jrue Holiday (basketball): € 19.5 million
