Handball

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, handball I Spain-Norway: Victorión on the horn (28-27)

A penalty goal by winger Aleix Gómez with the clock set to zero allowed the Spanish handball team to take a giant step towards the quarterfinals of the Olympic tournament, after adding their second consecutive victory in Tokyo on Monday by winning 28- 27 to Norway.

00:01:55, 5 hours ago