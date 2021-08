Handball

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Handball (F): Marta López, after falling to the Russians: “We have fought to the end”

The player of the women’s handball team Marta López attended Eurosport after the defeat against the Russian team and wanted to emphasize that despite the adverse result the team fought until the end and was at all times in the game: “You have to keep watching forward”

