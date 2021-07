Scooter

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Get to know Ariake Sports Park, home to the premiere of skateboarding

Get to know first-hand the Ariake Urban Sports Park, the venue where skateboarding will debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the first Olympic event in which this sport has been included in the program. This discipline has two modalities, street and park, and in the latter it will have three Spanish representatives: Danny León, Jaime Mateu and Julia Benedetti.

