Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Daria Klíshina, the Russian athlete accused of Nazi collaborationist

In Russia they accused her of being a traitor for agreeing to compete in Rio 2016 as a neutral athlete, given the suspension that still weighs on the Russian Athletics Federation (FRA), which has been banned since November 2015 for having established an institutionalized doping system. Daria Klishina, the long jumper participated in the Olympic event in Brazil, while in her country she was compared to a Nazi collaborator for submitting to what World Athletics (the former IAAF) decided, she will also be in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Her story went viral in 2016 when she was accused and harassed on the networks for agreeing to be the only athlete from her country who was in Brazil five years ago. At that time, what particularly outraged the Russian fans was the message issued by the athlete in which she thanked World Athletics right after the top athletics body rejected the applications of 67 other Russian athletes who asked to compete in Rio.

Klishina, bronze in the 2014 Europeans and national champion in June 2016 with a jump of 6.84 meters, she defended herself from criticism by remembering that she has already been training in the United States for three years and that “would be happy” if all Russian athletes had received permission to compete in those Games. Then, a year later, he added a silver medal at the 2017 World Cup in London.

“For this reason, insulting me and calling me a traitor to the country does not seem right to me. Now I am under pressure and increasing attention, which is not always positive. So, my situation now is much worse than yesterday.”, was defended in 2016 by the jumper with a personal best 7.05 meters, achieved in 2011 in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Daria Klíshina, athlete

Last year, she made headlines again when she revealed that the digital portal Sports.ru was offered $ 200,000 a month to work as a luxury prostitute. “They offered me to be an ‘escort’. The offer came to me from an unknown person from the United States, in a direct message on Instagram “Klishina said that he will be part of a minimum group of ten Russian athletes who will be able to compete without carrying their flag or playing the anthem if they win. “Ten athletes is nothing. Ten is better than none but I do not agree that once again clean athletes continue to be punished “complained the 30-year-old athlete who was born on January 15, 1991, in Tver, Russia.