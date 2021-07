Olympic Games

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: ‘Big in Japan’: The best of day 8 in 10 minutes

Marta Sánchez Bellas and Elena Vllaécija bring us the best of day 8 of competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. A great day with gold in mixed clay pigeon shooting, with Alberto and Fátima, and with Pablo Carreño defeating Djokovic and hanging the bronze. The soccer team will fight for the medals after reaching the semifinals, all this and much more.

00:13:30, 2 hours ago