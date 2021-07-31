Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Beach Volleyball | Kantor / Losiak-Herrera / Gavira: Suffering and epic to be in the second round (1-2) – Beach Volleyball video

Beach volleyball

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Beach Volleyball | Kantor / Losiak-Herrera / Gavira: Suffering and epic to be in the second round (1-2)

The Spanish Pablo Herrera and Adrián Gavira qualified for the knockout stages of the Tokyo Games with a 2-1 victory (31-29, 19-21 and 15-7) over the Poles Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak in the round repechage, to decide a place in the playoffs. The first set played in 33 minutes took its toll on the Spanish in the next set, to sentence in the third.

00:01:31, 10 minutes ago