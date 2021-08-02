Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, beach volleyball: Javier Bosma analyzes Spain’s role in Eurosport – Beach volleyball video

in Sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, beach volleyball: Javier Bosma analyzes Spain’s role at Eurosport

Javier Bosma analyzes in Eurosport the role of Spanish beach volleyball with Herrera-Gavira and Lili Fernández and Elsa Baquerizo in these Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

00:00:36, 35 minutes ago

