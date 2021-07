Beach volleyball

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Beach Volleyball | Ishii / Murakami-Lili Fernandez / Elsa Baquerizo: A quarter after the play-off (0-2)

It was only worth winning and they did. The Spanish pair of Lili and Elsa beat Japanese hosts Ishii / Murakami (15-21, 10.21) to keep their options at the Tokyo Olympics and be in the quarterfinals. The two Spanish athletes continue to make us dream of their great participation in Tokyo.

00:01:31, 38 minutes ago