Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics: Historic jump of Yulimar Rojas: Olympic gold and world record

The Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas is proclaimed Olympic triple jump champion at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and also breaks the world record with a mark of 15.67 meters. The silver medal went to the Portuguese Patricia Mamona (15.01) and the bronze to the Spanish Ana Peleteiro (14.87).

00:03:12, 11 minutes ago