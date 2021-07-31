Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, athletics | Video summary: Saúl Ordóñez is left without a semifinal by one hundredth – Athletics video

Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, athletics | Video summary: Saúl Ordóñez is left without a semifinal by one hundredth

Saúl Ordóñez did not qualify for the semi-finals of the 800 meters freestyle of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by signing a time of 1: 45.98, one hundredth below the last athlete who did enter for times, the French Pierre-Ambroise Bosse. Ordóñez ran into James Chiengjiek of the Olympic Refugee Team during the race, and that limited his chances of getting into the semis.

00:06:10, 40 minutes ago