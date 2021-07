Tennis

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: A great team and very united before the premiere

Antonio Arenas, one of Eurosport’s special envoys to Tokyo 2020, analyzes the first hours of the Spanish tennis team on Japanese soil and draws two clear conclusions: Spain has a great team and its members are very close. Paula Badosa and Alejandro Davidovich trained together and Garbiñe Muguruza and Sara Sorribes did it on another track.

00:01:18, 25 minutes ago