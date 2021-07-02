Tokyo 2020 now contemplates stadiums without public before the spike in infections

07/02/2021 at 1:11 PM CEST

The organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics said today that they plan to hold the competitions behind closed doors due to the increase in infections in the capital, instead of with an entry limited to 10,000 people as they had set less than two weeks ago.

The president of the organizing committee, Seiko Hashimoto, pointed out this Friday that the hosts andThey are “prepared” to hold events without spectators if the authorities so decide due to the increase in infections in the capital, in a press conferenceto.

The Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko koike, said for his part that the Games behind closed doors “They should be considered as one of the main options” in view of the situation in the capital region, where infections are on the rise since the lifting of the health emergency on June 21.

The same day, the organizers announced that they were going to allow up to 10,000 spectators in the stands at the Olympic Games, although they pointed out that they reserved the option of holding closed-door competitions in the event of an upturn in Covid infections.

The final decision, next week

The organizing committee and the Japanese authorities plan hold a new meeting at the end of next week with the heads of the international Olympic and Paralympic committees to analyze the situation in Japan and make a new decision about the presence of the public in the stands.

The hosts previously decided to veto the entry of visitors arriving from abroad during the Games, in the framework of the strict border restrictions that Japan has applied for months due to the pandemic.

The Games will be held in a “bubble” format that obliges athletes and other foreign participants to comply with strict testing protocols., restriction of movements and preventive measures for infections such as the use of a mask, in addition to the recommendation to get vaccinated before traveling to the Asian country.