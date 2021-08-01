Tokyo 2020 Games | Did you know? What is behind Tamberi’s cast and his motivation to be an Olympic champion

Following the decision to share the gold of Qatari jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim with Gianmarco Tamberi, the Italian could not contain the emotion and for several minutes could not get up from the ground after being aware that I had gotten the gold medal. The jumper had a lot of things going through his head and he went to celebrate with everyone who came to congratulate him, but when he finally had his moment, he grabbed a peculiar object that has been accompanying him for five years: your own cast.

Tamberi had been the European and World High Jump Champion in 2016 and was to be one of the main candidates for gold at the Rio Games. But a serious injury in the form of torn ligaments prevented him from attending the Olympic event in Brazil and kept him out of competition for a long time.

The jumper did not collapse, despite seeing one of his dreams truncated, and promised he would be in Tokyo 2020. So confident was he that he painted the phrase “Road to Tokyo 2020” on his plaster.

True to his promise, Tamberi has been present in the Japanese capital and, Together with his plaster that he had on the track as an amulet and that he has kept for 5 years, he has managed to rise to the top to win the Olympic gold with the Qatar jumper, Mutaz Essa Bashim, who did not want to fight for the tiebreaker so that both would remain as champions.

