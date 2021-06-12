Tokyo 2020 estimates about 7 daily positives in covid-19 at the event

06/12/2021 at 10:44 AM CEST

The organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games estimate that there will be about seven positives in covid-19 daily among the people involved in the event, according to the Japanese public broadcaster NHK published on Saturday.

The estimate was presented at a meeting with experts in the framework of the work to develop anticovid measures, held the day before, and was prepared by the organizing committee and the Tokyo authorities based on the number of people who tested positive during an event. test conducted in May.

The calculation assumes a scenario with the participation of about 77,000 people, between athletes and other types of personnel, although it does not contemplate the administration of vaccines between them, so the real figures could be lower.

In a worst-case scenario, organizers expect one athlete and ten other participants of another kind to be hospitalized a day, and about 57 people who would be asked to quarantine.

The organizers will use the estimates to try to secure enough medical staff to meet the needs during the event without impacting local health systems.

Tokyo 2020 estimates that it will need about 230 doctors and 310 nurses a day, of which it has already filled 90% and 80% of the positions, respectively, according to the most recent figures.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) expects that more than 80% of the residents of the Olympic Village will arrive in Japan vaccinated and the country has already begun immunizing its athletes, coaches and other personnel involved in the Games, while deliberating whether to inoculate Japan. its approximately 70,000 volunteers and local journalists.

The calculations do not take potential viewers into account.

Tokyo 2020 has already announced that there will be no fans from outside the country, but it continues to debate the presence of a national public and the amount, if any. The committee plans to make an announcement on this before the end of June.

According to the latest estimates of the organization, around 42% of the initially available tickets have been sold, the total number of which it has not provided.