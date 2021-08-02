Tokyo 2020 enters its final week: How many medals will Spain end up with?

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES: CALENDAR, SCHEDULES AND DATES – 2021 Playing pools in sport is usually of little use and in the Olympic Games of almost nothing. In these Tokyo 2020, without going any further, we have seen how some of the main assets of the Spanish team did not achieve the desired medal, despite dominating their discipline in Europeans and World Championships. But we have also had pleasant surprises.

The question now is to know if the 17 metals achieved five years ago in Rio de Janeiro or the 20 London 2012. To aspire to these medal figures, Spain relies mainly on team sports. And it is that he has managed to classify his nine teams.

Of them, the one that will have the most difficulty getting a medal in this Olympic event is the men’s basketball team. Scariolo’s men will face none other than the United States in the quarterfinals. Women’s basketball is also classified for the quarterfinals.

In soccer, Luis de Fuente’s team is closer to the goal of getting the second gold medal in our history after Barcelona 1992. The Spanish team will face Japan in the semifinals. A win would secure a new medal for Spain. The two teams of water polo and the two of handball (Hispanics will face Sweden in the quarterfinals) to go up to the drawer in Tokyo.

For individual sports, the clearest options are Lydia valentin, who has between eyebrows to climb the podium again in a Games. The weightlifter has already achieved silver in Beijing 2008, gold in London 2012 and bronze in Rio 2016 and wants to continue extending her romance with the Olympic event in Tokyo 2020.

The other flag bearer of Spain is also trusted in these Games. Saul Craviotto It is one of the clearest medal options for Spain in the K1 200. Along with the Catalan will compete Marcus Cooper, Carlos Arévalo and Rodrigo Germade in the K4 500, where Spain achieved silver in the last World Cup.

In Athletics, Orlando ortega, silver at Rio 2016, is one of the favorites in the 110 meter hurdles, and one of the pleasant surprises of the Games could be the revelation athlete of the season, Mohamed Katir, in the 5,000 meters.

In karate, which opens in these Olympic Games, both Sandra Sánchez and Damián Quintero are sure candidates to give new medals to Spain. Track cycling, with Albert Torres and Sebastián Mora, and sailing, with Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barceló in 49er.FX, and with Diego Botín and Iago López Marra, in 49er, are serious candidates for our sport to approach the number of medals achieved in the last two Olympic events.

