Tokyo 2020: Dani Alves tops Brazil’s list for the Olympics

The Brazilian Selection is one of the favorites to win a medal in the next Tokyo Olympics and before the impossibility of calling their figures, the current champion resorted to an ‘old sea wolf’.

Dani alves, who currently plays for Sao Paulo, was called up as one of the major reinforcements. A team in which Diego Carlos, Malcom, Gerson, Anthony and Douglas Luiz stand out, all of them standing out in the Eurocopa.

Brazil is in group D, which it shares with Germany, Saudi Arabia and the Ivory Coast. Their first meeting will be a reissue of the Rio 2016 final, against the Teutonic team.

Goalkeepers: Santos, Brenno. Defenders: Arana, Menino, Dani Alves, Nino, Malgalhaes, Diego Carlos. Midfielders: Guimarães, Douglas Luiz, Gerson, Henrique, Claudinho. Forwards: Anthony, Pedro, Malcom, Cunha and Paulinho.