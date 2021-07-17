Tokyo 2020 confirms the first positive for covid-19 in the Olympic Village

07/17/2021 at 7:31 AM CEST

. / Tokyo

The organizing committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games confirmed this Saturday the first positive in covid-19 among residents who are in the Olympic Village. He is a non-Japanese citizen, a member of one of the foreign Olympic delegations that are currently in the facilities, but he is not an athlete, according to the data released by the organizers, who do not offer further details for confidentiality reasons.

It is the first positive confirmed among the teams that are in the residential complex located on one of the artificial islands of Tokyo Bay and which has been released when there are six days left until the opening ceremony of the event, at a time full resurgence of infections in the area of ​​the Japanese capital. The organizers are compiling information on the close contacts of the affected person, said its executive director, Toshiro Muto, when asked this Saturday at a press conference about the security of the Olympic Village. “We are taking firm measures against the covid, even within the Villa. In addition, athletes in principle must undergo tests every day and now that there has been a positive, that person will be immediately isolated,” Muto said when summarizing the measures prevention measures adopted by the organization. The Tokyo 2020 executive director said they will continue to take measures “so that athletes can feel safe at the Village.”

So far in July, a total of 44 people linked to the Games, including an athlete, have tested positive for the pathogen, according to figures from the organizers, but it is the first time that an infection has been detected within the complex sportsmen’s residence. The first positive among foreign athletes detected in Japan was that of a Ugandan Olympic team coach upon his arrival in the country on June 19, which was followed by another positive later from one of the athletes, who are currently staying in the municipality of Izumisano, in the west of the country.

The positive in the Olympic Village could constitute Another factor of suspicion among Japanese citizens about the security of the celebration of the Games, and it is known only one day after it was learned that an athlete from the aforementioned African delegation he ran away from his hotel with the intention of starting a new life in Japan.