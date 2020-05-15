Almost two months after the announcement of the delay of the Tokyo Olympics, the director general of its organizing committee, Toshiro Muto, said on Friday that he could not offer an estimate of the cost that the delay will have until 2021.

Figures reported by the Japanese media range from $ 2 billion to $ 6 billion, and most of the accumulated costs are expected to be borne by government entities.

Although he was vague about the final figure and who will pay it, Muto was much clearer about one thing during the online press conference.

“The Games that we will have in a year may not be the same conventional Olympic and Paralympic Games that we have known,” he said speaking in Japanese and translated by an interpreter.

Muto came up with ideas about cuts in several ways, although the only specific goal he mentioned was torch relay.

“We are investigating all possible areas,” he said. “It is time for us all to review what are the essential elements for the Games. What is essential? I think we could create a new Olympics and Paralympics, something that is unique to Tokyo. “

The future of the Tokyo Olympic event still has more questions than answers.

How will the 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympians stay in the Olympic Village? Will confined spaces be safe? How can you travel to Tokyo? How will athletes be trained and classified? And what will happen to the thousands of workers and authorities?

Will there be an audience or will it be just a televised event? What will happen to the millions of tickets that have already been sold? Will there be refunds? Will there be a coronavirus vaccine then? Will athletes, young and healthy, have priority to receive the vaccine?

Muto spoke a day after the International Olympic Committee acknowledged that it would have provided an extra cost of $ 800 million for the delay. The institution will have $ 150 million available for loans to national committees and sports federations, some of which have few sources of income beyond the Games.