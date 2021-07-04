Tokyo 2020: Alysha Newman, the Olympic athlete who opened her exclusive content page

A few days before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the American peer, Alysha Newman, surprised all his followers by announcing that he will open an account on one of the most popular exclusive content platforms in the world.

The 27-year-old athlete broke the news, precisely, on her birthday. Previously, several of her fans insisted that she open her account on the platform, to which the pole vaulter replied: ‘Your wishes are orders.’

Newman has become one of the American athletes with the most followers on social networks, having about half a million in Instagram, where he usually shows off his worked figure.

Alysha pointed out that everyone who wants to see her exclusive content will have to pay a subscription of $ 30 a month and mentioned that she will be constantly uploading photos.

