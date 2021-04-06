Tokushima Vortis welcomes Vegalta Sendai

04/06/2021 at 12:02 CEST

The Tokushima receives this Wednesday at 12:00 the visit of the Vegalta Sendai in it Pocari Sweat Stadium during their eighth game in the J1 Japanese League.

The Tokushima Vortis faces with reinforced spirits for the match of the eighth day after winning his last two games against him Shimizu S-Pulse out of his field (0-3) and against him Yokohama in his fiefdom (2-1). In addition, the locals have won in two of the seven games played to date and have managed to score eight goals for and eight against.

On the visitors’ side, the Vegalta Sendai he was defeated 0-2 in the last game he played against the Vissel Kobe, so that it will look for a triumph against Tokushima Vortis to set the course in the competition. Of the six games he has played in this season of the J1 Japanese League, the Vegalta Sendai he has won zero of them with a balance of four goals scored against 18 conceded.

In reference to the results as a local, the Tokushima Vortis he has won once, he has lost once and he has drawn once in three games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this game if he does not want to lose more points at home. At the exits, the Vegalta Sendai He has been beaten three times and has drawn once in his four games so far, which means he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to Tokushima Vortis if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals have met before in the Pocari Sweat Stadium, in fact, the numbers show a defeat in favor of the Tokushima Vortis. The last confrontation in this tournament between both teams was held in November 2014 and ended with a score of 2-1 in favor of the Vegalta Sendai.

Looking at the situation of both teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that the Tokushima Vortis they are ahead of the visiting team with a seven-point advantage. The Tokushima Vortis He arrives at the meeting with eight points in his locker and occupying the ninth place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors are in twentieth position with one point.