Tokushima Vortis welcomes Shimizu S-Pulse

07/10/2021 at 11:00 CEST

The Shimizu S-Pulse travel this Sunday to Pocari Sweat Stadium to measure yourself with Tokushima in their twenty-second match of the J1 Japanese League, which will start at 11:00.

The Tokushima Vortis He reaches the twenty-second day with the illusion of recovering points after having lost his last match against him Consadole Sapporo by a score of 1-0. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won five of the 21 games played to date, with 16 goals for and 26 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Shimizu S-Pulse comes from winning his fiefdom 1-0 in IAI Stadium Nihondaira, with a bit of Hara in front of Oita Trinita in the last game played, so he intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of the Tokushima Vortis. Before this match, the Shimizu S-Pulse they had won in five of the 20 games played in the J1 Japanese League this season, with a balance of 20 goals scored against 26 conceded.

Regarding the results at home, the Tokushima Vortis they have won twice, been beaten five times and have drawn three times in 10 games played so far, figures that show the weakness of the team in home games and that in turn give hope to the visitors. In the role of visitor, the Shimizu S-Pulse He has a record of three wins, five losses and three draws in 11 games he has played so far, figures that show lacks in the team during their away games.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Pocari Sweat Stadium, resulting in a defeat in favor of the Tokushima Vortis. The last match they played on Tokushima and the Shimizu S-Pulse In this competition it took place in April 2021 and ended with a result of 0-3 in favor of the locals.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that the visiting team is ahead of Tokushima Vortis with a difference of three points. The locals, before this match, are in fifteenth place with 19 points in the standings. For his part, the Shimizu S-Pulse it has 22 points and occupies the thirteenth position in the classification.