Tokushima Vortis welcomes Consadole Sapporo to its fiefdom

05/08/2021 at 08:01 CEST

Next Sunday at 08:00 the match of the thirteenth day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, which will face the Tokushima and to Consadole Sapporo in the Pocari Sweat Stadium.

The Tokushima Vortis He wants to rediscover victory in the match corresponding to the thirteenth day after having lost his last match against him Sagan tosu by a score of 2-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won three of the 12 games played so far, with 10 goals in favor and 17 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Consadole Sapporo achieved a zero draw against the Shonan bellmare, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his scoreboard in front of the Tokushima Vortis. Of the 11 games he has played in this season of the J1 Japanese League, the Consadole Sapporo he has won three of them with a balance of 17 goals scored against 17 conceded.

Regarding the results at home, the Tokushima Vortis they have won twice, lost twice and drawn once in five games played so far, indicating that they will have to work hard during this match if they do not want more points to slip away at their stadium. At home, the Consadole Sapporo It has a balance of one victory, three defeats and two draws in six games played, so it will have to strive to score points in its visit to the stadium of the Tokushima Vortis to try and break the statistics.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that between the Tokushima Vortis and the Consadole Sapporo there is a difference of one point. The locals, before this game, are in sixteenth place with 11 points in the standings. For his part, the Consadole Sapporo it has 12 points and occupies the thirteenth position in the classification.