Tokushima Vortis and Shonan Bellmare conclude their league match with a draw (1-1)

05/30/2021 at 10:07 AM CEST

The Tokushima and the Shonan bellmare tied to one in the match held this Sunday in the Pocari Sweat Stadium. The Tokushima Vortis came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning at home by a score of 1-2 at Cherry Osaka. Regarding the visiting team, the Shonan bellmare did not go through the tables with a result of 1-1 against the Kawasaki Frontale. With this result, the local team was placed in ninth position, while the Shonan bellmare he stayed in thirteenth place at the end of the match.

The game started in a positive way for the local team, who released the light through a goal of Cacá in minute 13. However, Hiratsuka’s team in minute 23 reacted and equalized the contest thanks to a goal from Machino, thus ending the first period with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-1.

The coaches made all possible changes. By the Tokushima Vortis jumped off the bench Battocchio, Nishiya, Fujita, Fujita Y Kawata replacing Watai, Sugimori, Diego, Iwao Y Miyashiro, while the changes of the visiting team were Yamada, Shun nakamura, Ikeda, Takahashi and Ishihara, who jumped onto the grass for Hiraoka, Nago, Tanaka, Taiga hata Y Machino.

With this tie, the Tokushima Vortis he ranked ninth in the table with 14 points. For his part, Shonan bellmare with this point he was in thirteenth position with 16 points at the end of the game.

Data sheetTokushima Vortis:Kamifukumoto, Cvetinovic, Cacá, Diego (Fujita, min.58), Kishimoto, Iwao (Fujita, min.80), Suzuki, Watai (Battocchio, min.57), Sugimori (Nishiya, min.57), Miyashiro (Kawata, min.86) and KakitaShonan Bellmare:Kosei, Ishihara, Ono, Tachi, Okamoto, Tanaka (Ikeda, min.61), Hiraoka (Yamada, min.46), Taiga Hata (Takahashi, min.79), Nago (Shun Nakamura, min.61), Wellington and Machino (Ishihara, min. 93)Stadium:Pocari Sweat StadiumGoals:Cacá (1-0, min. 13) and Machino (1-1, min. 23)