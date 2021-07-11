Tokushima Vortis and Shimizu S-Pulse draw 2-2 and the points are shared

07/11/2021 at 1:00 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the Pocari Sweat Stadium and who faced the Tokushima and to Shimizu S-Pulse it ended with a two-way tie between the two contenders. The Tokushima Vortis He faced the match with the intention of recovering his league score after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous duel against Consadole Sapporo, accumulating a total of three consecutive defeats in the competition. On the visitors’ side, the Shimizu S-Pulse won 1-0 at home in their last match in the tournament against Oita Trinita. After the result obtained, the local team was placed in fifteenth position, while the Shimizu S-Pulse he stayed in thirteenth place at the end of the match.

The first part of the game got off to a good start for him Shimizu S-Pulse, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Hara moments after the start of the game, in minute 2. But later the local team reacted and equalized the contest thanks to a goal from Watai in minute 14. However, the visiting team in minute 19 took the lead through an own goal from Cacá, thus closing the first part with a 1-2 in the light.

In the second period came the goal for him Tokushima Vortis, who got the tie with a goal from Konishi just before the final whistle, specifically in 88, concluding the duel with a final result of 2-2.

In the chapter on changes, the Tokushima from Dani poyatos relieved Konishi, Hamashita, Kakita Y Diego for Suzuki, Sugimori, Nishino Y Tamukai, while the technician of the Shimizu S-Pulse, Michelangelo Lotina, ordered the entry of Disaro, Ibusuki Y Kawai to supply Carlinhos Junior, Thiago Santana Y Suzuki.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Tokushima (Sugimori Y Konishi), while the visiting team did not see any.

With this tie, the Tokushima Vortis it was placed in the fifteenth position of the table with 20 points. For his part, Shimizu S-Pulse with this point he was in thirteenth position with 23 points at the end of the game.

On the next round of the J1 Japanese League, both the Shimizu S-Pulse As the Tokushima Vortis will play in his fief a new game against him Yokohama F. Marinos and the Prawn Osaka respectively.

Data sheetTokushima Vortis:Kamifukumoto, Shota Fukuoka, Cacá, Tamukai (Diego, min.77), Kishimoto, Iwao, Suzuki (Konishi, min.68), Watai, Sugimori (Hamashita, min.68), Nishino (Kakita, min.72) and MiyashiroShimizu S-Pulse:Gonda, Tatsuta, Valdo, Okui, Hara, Takeuchi, Katayama, Carlinhos Júnior (Disaro, min.77), Miyamoto, Thiago Santana (Ibusuki, min.82) and Suzuki (Kawai, min.92)Stadium:Pocari Sweat StadiumGoals:Hara (0-1, min. 2), Watai (1-1, min. 14), Cacá (1-2, min. 19) and Konishi (2-2, min. 88)