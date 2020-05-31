Despite the tragedy caused by the coronavirus and its victims, these are better times, than when the world, with less public health, health, awareness and communication, debated between life and death due to the bubonic, yellow, and Spanish plague, among so many others.

These are better economic times, too, despite the financial malaria that the coronavirus attracted us because we have lost or are about to lose our jobs and because most companies are reeling from quarantine measures. Better time because this economic crisis is not the same as that of 2008, 2001, 87 or the great depression of 29, where the causes were economic.

This, of course, does not exonerate current economists and financiers, who, being one of the best prepared in the world and who always advise us for our future stability, their emotional instability aggravates the crisis in which we live. Hence Wall Street seems to be riding the Disneyworld Space Mountain, going up and down in vertigo and darkness. Wall Street and the banking system stole our dreams in 2008 and if they continue like this we will have to condemn them for stealing from us in this pandemic. I ask: Can’t Wall Street and the other exchanges be closed when there are states of emergency? May they also be quarantined! It would be healthier. It has already been seen that breakers are not enough when stocks fall to the ground or rise through the roof.

A shortage of toilet paper or sanitary alcohol is not a sign of social misbehavior. It is just a corollary of social economy on the economic principles of scarcity, a justifiable psychological action of self-protection. Here in Miami, a land of hurricanes, we face this shortage every year whenever the winds swirl in the Atlantic. Seasonal scarcity is part of our culture.

What worries in these circumstances are those that the sarcastic and sharp Clarín columnist, Alejandro Borensztein aptly calls the “skinny” who undressed the coronavirus. There are them everywhere, such as those who quarantine to go on vacation, young people who think they are immune and do not understand that the problem is not just that they are not contagious, but that they are contagious. In short, the last two columns of Borensztein summarize human stupidity and shows the most dangerous of all epidemics, that of the “famous assholes” who feel above any human condition, immune to the law.

With the coronavirus unthinkable attitudes emerge or are enhanced. The toilet paper thing, come and go, but there are other things to worry about when you observe strange attitudes on social networks, such as those who spread unsuspecting (or with intention) ridiculous formulas and remedies that swarm on social networks, such as the dictator Maduro bullshit who asks to fight the coronavirus with lukewarm lemonade, garlic and black pepper, or those who fold to the fables and conspiracy theories and believe that the vaccine or the next antiviral antidote will serve to subject us all.

Even more worrying are some far-west-style self-protection attitudes. Here in the Miami metropolitan area, a report by the Miami Herald shows that arms sales have soared by 80%. And in a country where there are more than 10 deadly mass shootings every year, and gun ownership remains an unfinished legal debate, you don’t want to imagine if any of those rated by Borensztein goes to a supermarket, gun in hand, to find the most precious item for everyone.