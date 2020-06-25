Buying 150 packs of 32 rolls of toilet paper – for approximately 6,000 euros – to do business with them on eBay was not a good idea before the pandemic. Nor now, but an Australian citizen had to try. “We hunt him down, block him and deactivate his ability to sell on eBay,” recalls Pete Thompson, product manager for the platform, speaking at the new virtual edition of the Collision technology event. “Then he took the paper back to the store where he had bought it, where they refused to make the change and were told to donate it to a charity.” The price for which he was trying to sell his stash online did not transpire, but the Australian division of the web has seen packs of 20 rolls reaching prices close to 80 euros.

The paper case is one more of the wave of speculation and fraud attempts eBay has registered since the start of the coronavirus crisis. The trend has not been uniform, Thompson explains, but has been following the arrival of the virus in different regions – it first appeared in Italy, later in the United States – and it has affected different products as the pandemic progressed: at first it affected to virus related products, then to confinement related products.

An online appointment between 32,000 people

Collision is the Canadian brother of the WebSummit technology event, which annually brings together in Toronto thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, researchers and personalities directly or indirectly related to the technology industry and the latest advances in the sector. This description fits from Brad Smith (Microsoft) to the celebrity Paris Hilton through DJ Steve Aoki and Mozilla CEO Mitchell Baker. Topics of conversation range from the latest advances in robotics and artificial intelligence to the latest vicissitudes in the fitness industry.

This year, Collision carries the surname from home, since for the first time and in response to the coronavirus crisis and the restrictions it places on holding a global event of this nature, the event is held online. The Internet has become the meeting point for more than 600 speakers, 850 investors, a thousand startups and tens of thousands of attendees, who, according to the latest data, number around 32,000 and come from 74 different countries.

The veteran auction and e-commerce website, which turns 25 in September, has registered over 174 million active buyers throughout the first quarter of 2020. “These are unique times,” admits Thompson. But with the wave of buyers, there also came a wave of sellers interested in profiting from the crisis. In general, these malicious traders can be classified into two large groups, depending on the signal that gives them away. Prices too high? Speculation. Prices too low? Fraud.

With a presence in 190 countries and an inventory of more than 1.5 billion items, the platform has tackled the problem with a mixed strategy made up of humans and machines. “For years we have been developing automated technology solutions to ensure that we monitor issues such as price speculation, but we also supplement them with human judgment and manual supervision,” explains the executive, who before arriving at the e-commerce site was vice president of the service of voice of Alexa (Amazon) and chief operations officer at Tivo.

One of the most recent technological additions in this regard has been the integration of machine vision algorithms into automated control systems. “Now we also review certain images, such as those of masks, so that if you do not write that you are selling a mask, we can see the photo and verify that there is no speculation,” he explains. In the ‘human’ control part of this phenomenon, the novelty is the possibility that the community of eBay buyers and sellers themselves make the complaint. In addition to the controls that the company’s own employees carry out on the most sensitive product categories, the possibility has been enabled for users to point out possible cases of speculation. “If something escapes us, the community sees it and warns us.”

Green dog hunting

At the initial level, the first clues are given by prices that are out of the ordinary. To study this information in sufficient context, eBay compares the value of the products sold on the platform with the average value reached in the markets they are aimed at and in other online stores. “The ones that stick out above or below are the ones that give us the signals we’re looking for,” adds Thompson. Today is a more intense battle but it is not new. “We are always improving. And those on the other side are also improving and are still trying to find ways to trick the system,” Thompson says.

What if you get caught selling overpriced toilet paper? Chances are that initially your sale is blocked and, once it becomes clear that you are indeed speculating on a basic product, you will be expelled from eBay. “I think this is a great example of the importance of this symbiotic relationship between physical and online stores, especially these days. We don’t allow people to take advantage of both types of commerce.”

Furthermore, the crisis has enhanced this symbiosis by making the Internet the only way of income for physical businesses that saw their activity interrupted by the pandemic. “We are working with many small businesses that are not yet online. We mentor them and help them sell their inventories on eBay or in other markets,” continues the executive. Thousands of new sellers have joined the platform in recent months. “We are trying to help them succeed in this symbiotic relationship of maintaining their physical businesses but supplementing it with an online presence.”

Faith of errors

n