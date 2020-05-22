During thecovid-19 crisis, the emotions have been playing tricks on us and have also helped us to conduct ourselves diligently. Reason has come to justify what was emotionally unknown or feared to us, and the result has beenbehaviors that have puzzled us both individually and as a group.

Why were measures not taken earlier in many of the countries affected today with the highest number of infections? What has motivated us to seclude ourselves and finally to unite us all on the balconies? Why have we run off to massive and outrageous purchases, including toilet paper? Why do we continue without respecting the safety and hygiene measures recommended to us?

There is not a single question that can be solved without appealing to emotion.

The passions of the human being have run different fortunes throughout history. Plato and Aristotle praised “reason” as that valid instrument of knowledge, and sentiments were given a discreet background. During the 18th century, the negative vision of emotions was questioned, although not by everyone. It will be at the beginning of the 19th century when romantic and positivist medicine incorporate passions into the concept of “disease”. Augusto Comte characterized the madness as an “excess of subjectivity”. It will be in the middle of the 19th century when the role of emotion takes on greater prominence as the cause of pathologies.

It has rained a lot since then. There are debates that have no end. The reader will be surprised to know thateven today we continue to elucidate the role of emotions in health and mental illness, as well as their participation in our individual and group behavior. The lack of agreement between psychological schools that have mutually excluded each other throughout history, the absence of a model that integrates and exceeds the previous ones, the excessive zeal of the registered brand of models in psychotherapy and the ego of therapists have led to a dismemberment of knowledge about the human being.

The covid-19 pandemic has revealed, if possible more clearly, the nneed for agreements within one’s own psychology with the capacity to offer the individual the responsibility to regulate their own emotions, in such a way that it does not allow any external manipulation.

The clinician’s need to accompany the patient towards mental health urges psychopathology to theoretical and technical agreements with an integrating vocation. Let’s be optimistic: a synthesis of theories and methods of psychotherapy that allow us to maturely take charge of the affective, cognitive, unconscious and behavioral aspects of the human being, is beginning to see the light.

Understanding the functioning of the individual involves integrating his personality harmonizing the emotional contents with our most rational part, thus relaxing defense mechanisms. Taking charge of the rejected emotional aspects of the “me” to make it a part of the most cohesive individual.

Was it not a denial of fear to have ignored the data on the covid that were beginning to come from our neighboring countries and act as if it did not exist? Fear of what was coming, fear of illness, fear of the other, fear of loss of credibility? Wasn’t it the unbearable uncertainty for the human being that unleashed the compulsion to buy? Was it the emotion of disgust we feel at what threatens our body that led us to the collection of toilet paper? Was it not fear of the people that increased the emotional discourse of our leaders to empathy?

We continue. Was it not a defensive displacement from pain to the losses that occurred around us that led us to applaud together every afternoon? And what about the window policemen? Accusing the other makes us powerful, frightening, indignant blame, but not guilty of almost nothing: narcissism in the service of maintaining identity.

The unpleasant emotional states we feel have to be countered: Anguish, fear, shame, sadness, guilt, must be avoided, excluded, transformed or compensated. The use of these defense mechanisms is essential for the maintenance of mental health, but an extreme modality of them not only leads to psychopathology, but also to the most spurious and absurd of human behavior.

Reason, hyperreflexivity that turns on itself, ignoring emotion, is the cause of psychopathology and behaviors that are not at all like “common sense”.Common sense that brings together an integration of emotion and reason crystallizing in a coherent sense of “I”, adjusted life goals and satisfactory social relationships.

We live the arrival of the end point of confinement. Or maybe just one more comma. The future of physical, mental, economic and social health now depends on all of us. The lives of others are in our hands. It is a responsibility that requires great common sense, an optimal regulation between emotion and reason. Will we know how to do it? Are we going to be able not to dissociate, obviate, separate from the most immediate consciousness our most intimate and private feelings? Or will we use intellectualization to justify, by logical, and therefore socially acceptable, reasons for our most repudiated feelings?

It seems that we are ready to forget our dead, or perhaps they have never hurt us too much. Maybe we are the ones who applaud the toilets every afternoon but we do not feel the anguish they deal with every day. We hold the government responsible for not showing the “ugly” and “unpleasant” of this pandemic: Are we not mature enough to imagine it for ourselves and feel it? Is it preferable not to get close to the emotion because it hurts too much? If we are viewed as a society, it seems that emotional regulation “is not good for us.”We run away from emotion without looking back.

This is the occasion. Let us learn from this little branch of History which is called the history of Psychology. Let’s not make any more mistakes. Let’s be responsible and mature adults.

.