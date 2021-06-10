TOI-1231 b, temperate planet like Earth

A new exoplanet (planet outside our solar system) somewhat smaller than Neptune, with an atmosphere and whose temperatures are like those of our world.

The finding has been made by an international team that includes Diana Dragomir from the University of New Mexico and Jennifer Burt, from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), all of these institutions in the United States.

Even if TOI-1231 b It is eight times closer to its star than the Earth is to the Sun, thus taking only 24 days to go around it, its temperatures are similar to those of Earth, thanks to the fact that its star is a red dwarf. Stars of this type are small and give only a fraction of the heat that the Sun gives.

Red dwarfs are the most common type of star in the Milky Way, making up about 70 percent of all the stars in our galaxy.

Judging from the density of TOI-1231 b, it must be a planet largely dominated by a huge atmosphere, like Neptune, rather than a rocky-type planet like Earth.

For now, the composition and extent of this atmosphere is unknown. As Dragomir explains, TOI-1231 b could have a large hydrogen or hydrogen helium atmosphere, or a denser atmosphere with very rich water vapor content. Each of them would point to a different origin, which would allow us to find out if the planets around the red dwarfs tend to form differently than the planets around stars like the Sun do and to what extent they allow the formation of habitable worlds.

Artistic recreation of TOI-1231 b. (Image: NASA JPL / Caltech)

Future observations that the Dragomir team will make with the Hubble Space Telescope will begin to answer these questions. The complete and definitive answers will surely come as soon as it is possible to use the much more powerful James Webb Space Telescope. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)