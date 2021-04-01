Toho had only one rule for Godzilla vs. Kong but the director convinced them to break it

Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% was released in theaters a few days ago and yesterday afternoon it hit the HBO Max platform. The film has won the affection of the public not so much for the history of its human characters, but for the incredible images it offers us about monsters in combat. Adam Wingard, the director, is seeing that his first great work as a director is very well received by critics and the general public, a fact that makes him very happy. For CinemaBlend, Adam reveals that the company Toho, which owns the rights to the character of Godzilla, had a very important rule when capturing the reptile on screen, but that he managed to convince them to put it aside.

According to Box Office Mojo, Godzilla vs Kong raised a total of US $ 122 million during its first weekend in theaters, surprising the world as the film with the most successful premiere of the entire pandemic. Since Warner Bros. and Legendary released the trailer for the film in January, the spirits around it have risen to the highest; everyone wanted to witness the incredible confrontation and it was worth it. For its part, Adam Wingard He confesses that he presented Toho with the necessary material to break one of his most important rules for Godzilla. He describes it below:

One of them, for example, is [que] they don’t want Godzilla to get excited. They see it as a divine force of nature and therefore, for them, it is out of place if you have it reacting in a normal way to things. But there are always ways to avoid it. We definitely have some moments where I think Godzilla is more emotional in this movie than in any of the MonsterVerse movies. We just had to be smart about it. And I think sometimes those things come to you as a kind of brick wall. But if you just do certain things, and present them correctly, and if they agree with the movie, they seem to give us a lot of leeway.

The MonsterVerse began with accident steps through its early films, but with Godzilla vs. Kong It shows that it is capable of giving the world the best entertainment. Warner Bros. and Legendary aren’t done with the colossal beasts story and we’ll have a little more about them in the future. Is good know that Adam Wingard dared to show a slightly different range for the mainstream Godzilla, will the director return for more movies in the franchise or will we see new faces in the big chair? Studies have not reported on the title of the next installment.

Although the pandemic has made things difficult for Hollywood movies, companies have managed as best they can. One of the most recurrent alternatives when it comes to not letting launches die is distribution through streaming platforms. Big brands such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video or the aforementioned HBO Max, have given space to many of their films that at some point were intended to hit theaters but were affected by the global health crisis, pushing them to a launch that could be viewed from home. The measure appears to have been effective.

Many of the companies that have the services mentioned in the previous paragraph under their power will continue to bring their films to platforms until the situation improves. Warner Bros. has already declared that all its films will be exclusive to theaters in 2022, demonstrating its enormous commitment to the survival of the dark room. We’ll see Disney follows suit or will prefer to share their new material only on Disney Plus.

