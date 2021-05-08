Together with Sephora, Jennifer Lopez will give away products in collaboration | INSTAGRAM

JloBeauty, the successful brand of beauty supplies from the “Diva from the Bronx”, Jennifer Lopez, prepares in conjunction with the also super recognized cosmetics store Sephora, incredible surprises for his most loyal fans.

While the renowned retail store company cosmetics, from its website has a site exclusively for the sale of the products of JLo, where we can find them with everything and their prices.

This is nothing new, because last December, the singer has announced that its first brand of beauty, JLo Beauty, with skin care products, would see the light, last January 1 of this new year, and this has now become a complete reality.

Recall that everything was communicated through a live video from his profile on the social network of the little camera, where the New Yorker announced that its products are exclusively for purchase at the renowned beauty supply store, Sephora, and fans were fascinated by the fact.

And it is that, we cannot fail to mention that, among the many urban legends Of proliferating celebrities, Lopez’s skincare routine has been impressively tacky, for if rumors are to be believed, the signature honeyed glow that the dancer-turned-singer, actress, and mogul bottled in a best-selling fragrance can attributed to a head-to-toe mix of “Creme de La. Mer “.

While all the other women in the world rationed the expensive ointment, the also model allegedly bathed in it, and has since denied these claims, but the intrigue around what, exactly, has helped this splendid woman maintain the The supple complexion of an airbrushed goddess has only grown over the years.

So when JLo Beauty, a collection of 8 basic skincare products that launched on January 1 of this year, debuts, “Do you want to know how I got my skin? How do I look like this?” he asked a Zoom room full of dazzled editors a few weeks ago. “This is what I do”.

After months of anticipation and mind-blowing selfies, Jennifer officially launched the entire collection, with this message: “For the last three years, we’ve been working on the products, but we finally got it right,” she said during an appearance on American television, ” I think I drove everyone a little crazy because I didn’t want to put my name on anything that didn’t work or that wasn’t exactly what I wanted it to be. “

Now, the novelty is that the singer from her stories on Instagram and in collaboration with the store, launched an excellent statement, first, inviting not to miss the virtual event of the renowned cosmetics store where she herself will be presenting.

In the same way, he placed this message: “Customers who redeem this reward will receive Jlobeauty products and branded boots”, in the same way, he stated that one of the participants will randomly win the entire collection of their products.

The aforementioned event will be on May 26 from 9 p.m. Eastern time, in case you are one of those interested in winning the products of this sublime merchandise, we invite you, like the New Yorker herself, to participate with your code that will be sent to you when you swipe up your story.