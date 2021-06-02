Together with a Spanish company, Vodafone designs the first light connected to the DGT to replace the emergency triangles

The emergency triangles are about to retire. From this 2021 it is already possible to use a emergency light V-16 to replace the triangles and by 2026 they will disappear to make way for these smaller and more comfortable to use lights.

Today Vodafone goes one step further and presents us with the first connected emergency light, a light beacon IoT designed together with the Spanish company Netun Solutions, specialized in this type of device. Help Flash IoT is the name of this new device that uses NB-IoT (Narrow-Band or Internet of Things) technology and will connect with the DGT 3.0 platform to reduce waiting times in case of emergency.

Emergency lights connected to traffic control centers

Through Vodafone coverage, these Help Flash emergency lights they will automatically connect with traffic control centers. Until now, the V-16 emergency lights simply emitted light, but a whole world of possibilities opens up with the addition of the network connection.

According to the company, this connectivity will help “to reduce mortality in the event of accidents, connecting people, roads and machines; it will provide security and peace of mind when traveling; and it will reduce response times in the event of an emergency.”

Help Flash IoT is an update of another light beacon from the same company, with the addition of Vodafone’s NB-IoT network that allows connection to the DGT 3.0 platform, a communication ecosystem with which the General Directorate of Traffic wants to coordinate all the vehicles of Spain together with the drivers, signaling, works, roads and the rest of the elements that make up the road network.

The Netun Solutions company is originally from Pontevedra, but the Help Flash IoT device will be produced entirely in Zaragoza. At the moment the price and availability are unknown, but it can be purchased both by the operator’s customers and by other consumers.

Initially the use of the V-16 lights was going to be mandatory from 2024, but Royal Decree 159/2021 of March 16 establishes that these luminous beacons will be mandatory from January 2026, finally replacing the emergency triangles. The Vodafone device presented today meets all homologation requirements to replace the triangles.

