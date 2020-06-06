A group of young professionals, around the world, will carry out this Saturday (6/6/20) a day of webinars called “Together we add”, with the aim of raising funds to provide hygiene and protection supplies to Nicaraguan doctors in between of the coronavirus pandemic.

The activity is made up of 105 conferences or workshops, which are divided into five sessions, each led by national and international professionals, «specialists in current affairs that will help you to cope with these times of Covid-19», the note from press.

The document says that 100 percent of the funds will be donated and will be channeled through the platform “The Nicas Support Our People.”

Participation costs

Those who wish to participate in these workshops and thus support medical personnel, can do so in one or more sessions throughout the day.

“The donation is $ 10 for one session, $ 12 for two sessions, $ 18 for three sessions, $ 20 for four sessions and $ 25 for five sessions, with the right to a digital participation diploma,” they add.

But, to be able to participate you must first reserve your space and pay the registration. Then send your full name along with your proof of payment to the email: nicasapogamos@gmail.com, indicating the workshop or workshops you want to attend. Payment methods: International: Paypal.me/leylamoncada89 or the account in Nicaragua: BAC dollars 362556649

“The Nicas Support Our People” is an initiative formed in 2011 by a group of friends, who since then have gathered to carry out charitable events in Nicaragua with different aid platforms.

Details of the speakers and the topics they will address:

Session 1: Learning healthy cooking, fitness at home and Yoga.

– Yettie Osorio, Crossfit Level 2 Trainer

– Hazel Cuadra, Simple and Gourmet Chef

– Carmen Amelia, RYT 200 Certified, Prenatal Yoga and Doula

Session 2: Smart shopping, healthy food and mental health.

– Fernando Luna, Doctor in Psychology, author and risotherapist.

–Paola Mongalo, General practitioner and Nutritionist

– Eliane Miranda, Financial and Personal Finance Specialist

Session 3: Crafts, art and Slime session (children’s session)

– Maru Ramírez, Creator and Director of Maru’s Workshop

– María Mercedes Ramos, Actress, musical theater and singing coach

– Junior Chef Sofia, Content Generator and Entrepreneur

Session 4: Personal branding, digital marketing and strategies in times of crisis

– Mario Alemán, Specialist at Marketig Digital

– Leyla Moncada, Specialist in Planning and Marketing Strategy

– Miztle Mejía, Communication and Brand Specialist

Session 5: Post-covid leadership, teleworking and resilience.

– Giancarlo Fernández, Sales and Resilience Specialist

– Miroslava Romero, Expert in Human Talent Management

– Domingo Guillén, Master in Business Administration